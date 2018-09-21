App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO to hire over 2,000 tech experts, engineers by 2020

At OYO, 700 technology experts and engineers have developed over 20 in-house products helping 10,000 plus asset partners globally and making them better hospitality players, OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hospitality firm OYO Friday said it plans to hire over 2,000 technology experts and engineers by 2020. At OYO, 700 technology experts and engineers have developed over 20 in-house products helping 10,000 plus asset partners globally and making them better hospitality players, OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

"With another 2,020 experts joining us by 2020, we will continue to invest in technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT, that will make curated guest experiences at every price point a reality, while ensuring sustainable incomes for partners and livelihood opportunities for several Indians," he added.

As an intersection of real estate, hospitality and technology, the company has over 20 technological products that power various business verticals, OYO said. At present, the company offers multiple app-based solutions for its customers, employees and asset partners, it added.
