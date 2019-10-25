OYO to expand footprint in Bihar, create 700 new jobs

OYO Hotels and Homes will expand its footprint in Bihar by investing in infrastructure and talent. This will create 700 jobs in the hospitality sector over the next six months, Aditya Ghosh, CEO, India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes said.

Oyo has been buoyed by success in the state since it launched operations in 2015.

"Bihar is an important market for us and has been performing well since launch. We will continue to invest in expanding our footprint and serve thousands of customers in Patna," Ghosh added.

"Since our launch in Patna in August 2015, we have worked closely with small and independent hotel owners and utilised our deep expertise in standardising amenities and guest experiences to empower them as better hospitality players," he said.

Ghosh said OYO's presence in Bihar includes 28 cities including Patna, Bodhgaya, Muzaffarpur, Purnea and Bhagalpur among others.

"We have all the six brands from the OYO portfolio in Bihar currently - OYO Rooms, OYO Townhouse, SilverKey, Collection O, Capital O, Palette Resorts. In the coming year, we aim to strengthen these partnerships and support the state's vision while continuously creating and delivering outstanding opportunities for business growth, fostering all-round socio-economic development for the State and its people," he added.

Disclosing the company's aggressive growth plans in the state, Ghosh said "we aim at expanding our room count across the state from 5,200 plus to 6,000 plus by the end of 2019. Our expansion drive would provide 700 direct and indirect jobs to hospitality professionals in the next six months ... "

OYO aims to become the preferred choice of accommodation for visitors, he said.