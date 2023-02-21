 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OYO to double premium hotels in India in 2023

Feb 21, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

OYO currently has about 1,800 premium hotels in India. The move is aimed at capitalising on the surge in business travel by increasing its footprints across all the major business cities.

OYO on Tuesday announced its plan to double the number of premium hotels in India with the addition of around 1,800 such hotels in 2023.

Its premium hotel brands include Townhouse Oak, OYO Townhouse, Collection O and Capital O.

"OYO plans to add approximately 1,800 premium hotels this year," the hospitality tech platform said.