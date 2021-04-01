English
OYO to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees, family members in India

The company has also enhanced the insurance benefit of employees to include a COVID-19 home care cover, OYO said in a statement.

PTI
April 01, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST

Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said it will cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees and their family members in India.

The employees and their family members in India can choose to get the vaccination done at any centre, convenient to them and the costs would be reimbursed in full by the company, OYO said in a statement.

The company has also enhanced the insurance benefit of employees to include a COVID-19 home care cover, it added.

The company, however, did not provide any details about the number of employees it has in India.

"As part of our commitment to keep our employees and their families safe and show our gratitude to them, we are happy to facilitate the cost of their COVID-19 vaccinations," OYO Hotels & Homes Chief Human Resources Officer Dinesh Ramamurthi said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The company encourages employees to take the vaccine after reading up about its benefits and making an informed decision, he added.
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #Oyo
first published: Apr 1, 2021 03:55 pm

