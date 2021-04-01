OYO to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees, family members in India

Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said it will cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees and their family members in India.

The employees and their family members in India can choose to get the vaccination done at any centre, convenient to them and the costs would be reimbursed in full by the company, OYO said in a statement.

The company has also enhanced the insurance benefit of employees to include a COVID-19 home care cover, it added.

The company, however, did not provide any details about the number of employees it has in India.

"As part of our commitment to keep our employees and their families safe and show our gratitude to them, we are happy to facilitate the cost of their COVID-19 vaccinations," OYO Hotels & Homes Chief Human Resources Officer Dinesh Ramamurthi said.

The company encourages employees to take the vaccine after reading up about its benefits and making an informed decision, he added.