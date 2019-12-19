Oyo says SoftBank's Yahoo Japan exits Japan apartment venture

Oyo, which is also backed by SoftBank Group Corp, said it has bought back the shares in Japanese apartment rental company Oyo Life held by internet firm Yahoo Japan, now known as Z Holdings, for an undisclosed amount.
Oyo Hotels and Homes said on Thursday SoftBank-controlled Yahoo Japan has quit its Japanese room rental venture, in the latest setback for the fast growing, money losing startup.Oyo, which is also backed by SoftBank Group Corp, said it has bought back the shares in Japanese apartment rental company Oyo Life held by internet firm Yahoo Japan, now known as Z Holdings, for an undisclosed amount.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 11:33 am