OYO saw over 4.5 lakh bookings on New Year's eve: Founder Ritesh Agarwal

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

In a series of tweets, Agarwal spoke about the "busiest day of the year" for the travel technology company and shared that OYO saw higher bookings in Varanasi as compared to Goa.

Travel tech firm OYO witnessed a record 4.5 lakh-plus bookings on New Year's eve, its highest bookings per hotel per day for India in the last 5 years, Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

"Over 450k-plus bookings were made on this New Year's Eve globally. This is 35 per cent more than last year. We are also seeing the highest bookings per hotel per day for India in the last 5 years," Agarwal informed.

The year 2022 saw a major uptick in travel and tourism. Globally, leisure destinations have led the travel recovery curve, while in India, business and cultural travel have significantly contributed to the sector.

"Bookings from Goa are rising by the hour. But guess the city that is overtaking Goa? Varanasi," Agarwal said in a tweet.

He also shared information from OYO's annual travel trends index Travelopedia 2022 which showed that small towns are witnessing the highest growth in bookings.