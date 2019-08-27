Oyo purchases Hooters Hotel in Las Vegas; here's other Indian players who entered the game long before Oyo

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels and Homes, which has lately been on an acquisition spree, bought the Hooters Casino Hotel Las Vegas, Mint reported on August 23.

This is the company's first property purchase in the United States, which it has bought together with Highgate, an American real estate investment and hospitality management company. The two are reportedly putting together $135 million for the purchase, a source told the paper.

While Highgate will assume the hotel's management, Paragon Gaming will continue to operate the Casino, the company said in a statement. Oyo added that its latest acquisition, which will be rebranded as Oyo Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, offers 657 rooms spread across 19 floors along with a 35,000 square foot casino.

However, it isn't the first player in the industry to have set its eyes on opportunities in the West. In 2005, the Taj Group of Hotels took over the management of The Pierre, one of New York's luxury landmark hotels in mid-town Manhattan for an estimated $50 million, India Today reported.

One of Asia's largest hotel groups, in 2007, the Taj Group also added Boston's Ritz-Carlton to its then-growing international portfolio, according to a report by The Economic Times. Bought at a valuation of $170 million, the group reportedly renamed it the Taj Boston.

Another player that joined the competition was the Sahara India Parivar, which bought the iconic Grosvenor House in London from the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010. The property was later bought by Katara Holding, a Qatari state-backed firm, in 2018.

Delhi-based Bharat Hotels, the operator of the Lalit brand of hotels, was another big name to enter the game, with its purchase of the 70-room heritage property in London, the Lambeth College, for an undisclosed amount.