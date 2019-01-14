App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO plans centre of excellence in Kolkata

The company has also made an offer to the West Bengal government to maintain a realtime data repository for 'Digital Arrival and Departure Register'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Rooms on Monday said it is planning a centre of excellence for training and capacity building in the city.

The company has also made an offer to the West Bengal government to maintain a realtime data repository for 'Digital Arrival and Departure Register'.

"We are looking to set up an OYO Centre of Excellence (OYO Skill Institute) towards the end of the year, as we continue to scale our business further in the state. The government has extended support with space," CEO, India and South Asia, Aditya Ghosh said here on the sidelines of CII Bengal Tourism Global Meet 2019.

The space for the training institute is likely to be in New Town area.

related news

At present, OYO trains about 3,500 people per month from 26 institutes globally, company officials said.

It estimates a capacity of around 7,500 rooms in West Bengal.

OYO manages a total of 4.5 lakh rooms across the world, including 1.64 lakh rooms in India, they said.

About the digital data repository, Ghosh said it aims to provide realtime updates to state governments on arrivals and departures, making this a "more efficient and transparent" process as compared to the manual version.

"At this point, we have seen acceptance from the state governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana of our proposed digitisation of guess entry and departure records," an OYO official said.

West Bengal Tourism Minister Gautam Deb said the state was developing tourist areas and circuits, and is seeking private investments.

The state was also planning to come up with an app for tourists to give their feedback, besides other digital support.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Kolkata #OYO Hotels and Rooms

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.