you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO partners Acko General Insurance to launch complimentary insurance cover for guests

The guests will get insurance against accidental death, baggage loss and accidental medical expenses for the entire duration of their stay in a particular city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hospitality firm OYO on August 12 said it has partnered ACKO General Insurance to launch complimentary insurance cover for guests at booking price for its properties across India.

The guests will get insurance against accidental death, baggage loss and accidental medical expenses for the entire duration of their stay in a particular city, OYO said in a statement.

"Customer experience is our utmost priority and we passionately work towards creating a hassle-free and comfortable experience for our guests. With the complimentary insurance offering, we are taking a step forward in this direction," OYO Hotels & Homes India & South Asia COO Gaurav Ajmera said.

Close

The insurance cover will be applicable to bookings made via OYO app, website, mobile website, direct bookings as well as walk-ins. The offering will be extended to other categories and booking channels in the coming days, the statement said.

"ACKO has partnered with OYO to bring another differentiator for them with an insurance cover for OYO guests. Delivered entirely digitally, from issuance to claim, we expect this to solve key pain points in the hospitality sector," ACKO General Insurance CEO and founder Varun Dua said.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Acko General Insurance #Business #India #Oyo #Startup

