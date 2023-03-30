 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OYO-owned Weddingz.in ties up with Lemon Tree Hotels

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

OYO-owned Weddingz.in on Thursday announced a strategic tie-up with Lemon Tree Hotels in a bid to boost revenue, drive demand and sales.

The alliance will help increase the fill rate of banquets and event spaces in Lemon Tree Hotels, in more than 40 destinations across the country, including Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai and Pune, among others.

Weddingz.in is an online platform offering wedding venues and related services. It was acquired by hospitality tech firm OYO in 2018.

"Lemon Tree venues will feature prominently on the Weddingz.in platform, which gets over 19 lakh prospective customers per month, as India's largest wedding venue marketplace," a release stated.