OYO may lay off around 200 sales personnel across India

OYO Hotels and Homes may lay off around 200 personnel from its sales team across India, reports The Economic Times.

Employees ranging from executives to managers are being fired, with around 60 from the company's Delhi and Gurugram offices being the first to be laid off. They received their letters on August 19, the article said.

The SoftBank-backed company said every month it separates a portion of its employees, about 0.5 percent, across functions based on the extent of targets and expectations met by them, the report said, adding that OYO adheres to a performance-oriented grading system for the process.

The process of letting go a similar number of employees from OYO's other offices, including the ones in Mumbai and Pune, is underway. “Other employees in sales are getting their letters and some will get them soon. No reasons have been given to employees in these letters. They are being given a one-month notice period,” sources told the paper.