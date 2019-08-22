App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OYO may lay off around 200 sales personnel across India

Employees ranging from executives to managers are being fired, with around 60 from the company's Delhi and Gurugram offices being the first to be laid off

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OYO Hotels and Homes may lay off around 200 personnel from its sales team across India, reports The Economic Times.

Employees ranging from executives to managers are being fired, with around 60 from the company's Delhi and Gurugram offices being the first to be laid off. They received their letters on August 19, the article said.

The SoftBank-backed company said every month it separates a portion of its employees, about 0.5 percent, across functions based on the extent of targets and expectations met by them, the report said, adding that OYO adheres to a performance-oriented grading system for the process.

Close

The process of letting go a similar number of employees from OYO's other offices, including the ones in Mumbai and Pune, is underway. “Other employees in sales are getting their letters and some will get them soon. No reasons have been given to employees in these letters. They are being given a one-month notice period,” sources told the paper.

related news

OYO's latest move to let go of a portion of its sales staff in India could be linked to the effect of its disputes with some hotel partners, sources added.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Oyo Hotels #startups

