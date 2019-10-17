OYO launches online portal for travel agents

The portal provides pre-registered and verified offline travel agents access to OYO inventory at the best price to deliver great value to their customers, OYO said in a statement.
Hospitality firm OYO on October 17 said it has launched an online portal 'SuperAgent' for travel agents to enhance booking experience.
It is in addition to multiple other channels of booking available to consumers including website (desktop and mobile), app, online travel agency (OTA) and walk-ins, it added.
"With the hospitality, travel and tourism market seeing exponential growth in India, the role of travel agents in the industry has become increasingly important in ensuring a seamless experience for our customers," OYO Hotels & Homes, India & South Asia COO Gaurav Ajmera said.With a focus on further strengthening the relationship, OYO has created SuperAgent to simplify the booking experience for travel agents and to help them engage better with consumers, he added.
