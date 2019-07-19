App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal to buy back shares of early investors in $2bn funding round

The development comes at a time when Softbank is learnt to be looking at investing a mammoth amount of funding in the hospitality firm for increasing its shareholding in the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Softbank-backed Oyo on July 19 announced that its founder and group chief executive, Ritesh Agarwal, has signed a $2 billion primary and secondary management investment round to buy back some of the company's shares from its existing investors.

Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia India are selling part of their holdings to Agarwal.

The company did not disclose the amount of stake the two investors will be selling to Agarwal. However it said that they will continue to hold equity in the company.

Close

Currently, Agarwal has a 9.43 percent stake in the company. While Lightspeed Ventures and Sequoia Capital have 10.88 percent and 10.24 percent stake, respectively. Softbank on the other hand, has over a 45 percent stake in Oyo.

related news

The deal has been signed through RA Hospitlity Holdings and is supported by global institutional banks and his financial partners and is subject to regulatory and shareholders approvals.

The development comes at a time when Softbank is learnt to be looking at investing a mammoth amount of funding in the hospitality firm for increasing its shareholding in the company.

Also read: Oyo in talks to raise another round at valuation of $12.5bn, deal likely to be anchored by Softbank

“As an entrepreneur and on behalf of the company’s management, I am thankful to have been given the opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the company’s mission of building the world’s most loved hospitality brand that is focused on bringing a better lifestyle for the common man," said Agarwal.

This year, the company claims to have witnessed a 4.4x year-on-year growth in revenue in June 2019 against the year ago period with 1 million rooms under management across hotels and homes.

“We have confidence in Ritesh’s vision for Oyo and how the team has come together to build a truly global brand from India. It has been an exciting journey so far and we hope to achieve many more milestones together in the time to come," said Munish Varma, managing partner, SoftBank Vision Fund.

Oyo last announced an investment from US-based home-renting company Airbnb in April. Before that, it raised over $1 billion from investors including SoftBank, Didi Chuxing and ride-hailing firm Grab, among others.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Business #India #Oyo #Startup

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.