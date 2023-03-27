 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OYO expects more than Rs 5,700 revenue in FY23

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

At a town hall on Monday, Agarwal told employees of the firm that OYO is aspiring to reach adjusted EBITDA of nearly Rs 800 crore in the next financial year.

Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO estimates its revenue in FY23 to be more than Rs 5,700 crore, up 19 per cent from Rs 4,780 crore it had recorded in FY22, according to its Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal.

Sustained growth in India, Indonesia, the US and the UK and relevant optimisation as well as synergies in its European vacation homes business have led to better financials of the company, he said in a presentation at the gathering with employees.

In the presentation, Agarwal said OYO's revenue for FY2023 is expected to be over Rs 5,700 crore, up around 19 per cent from the Rs 4,780 crore achieved in FY2022.