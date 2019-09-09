App
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO expands presence to over 500 cities in India

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hospitality firm OYO on Monday said it has expanded presence to over 500 cities across India with focus on tier 2 and 3 cities and smaller towns. This is in line with the company's objectives of going deeper in existing markets and metros, while forming a stronger national network through presence in smaller towns, cities and popular tourist destinations, OYO said in a statement.

"At OYO Hotels and Homes, we are focused on strengthening our presence in India and South Asia, while enabling economic opportunities at every level and, not just across metros but also tier 2, 3 and 4 cities," OYO Hotels & Homes India & South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh said.

On growth opportunities in India, Ghosh said: "We are less than 5 per cent of the total unbranded hotel and guesthouse market in India and there is massive headroom for growth now and in coming years."

Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram and Hyderabad lead in presence of hotels among metros, the statement said.

Manali, Ujjain, Siliguri and Jalandhar lead concentration of hotels among tier 2,3 and 4 cities, it added.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 08:59 pm

