OYO, Cure.Fit and TapChief top LinkedIn's startups list

Professional networking platform LinkedIn said OYO Hotels and Homes, Cure.Fit and TapChief topped the list of 25 Indian start-ups to work for in 2019.

According to data from LinkedIn, these 25 companies -- including Razorpay, Acko General Insurance, mfine, Udaan, Dunzo and Stanza Living -- created about 18,000 jobs collectively in the past year, and are expected to create more than 19,000 new employment opportunities in the next 12 months.

Consumer internet start-ups retained their dominance in this year's list, and showcase the emergence of healthcare, wellness, and e-learning start-ups that are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to offer accessible medical, wellness, and upskilling solutions for consumers, LinkedIn said in a statement.

"India is the world's second-largest start-up ecosystem... The list is symbolic of the thriving ecosystem, and features companies that are vanguards of key trends in e-learning, healthcare, and financial services," LinkedIn India Managing Editor Adith Charlie said.

He added that the start-up ecosystem continues to flourish by fulfilling employment needs across various industries in the midst of the economic slowdown.

"Our data shows that these 25 companies collectively created about 18,000 jobs in the past year, and are expected to create more than 19,000 new employment opportunities in the coming 12 months," he said.

Nearly 50 per cent of the companies on this year's 'Top Startups List for India' are Bengaluru-based.