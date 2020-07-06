Oyo, Byju-backer Sequoia Capital India raises $1.35 billion across new funds

Sequoia Capital India has raised $1.35 billion across two funds to be deployed across stages. It raised $525 million in a venture fund, which is targeted at early stage startups, and $825 million in a growth fund that is targeted at growth stage startups, Managing Director Shailendra Singh said in a LinkedIn post on July 6.

The new fund will allow Sequoia to be aggressive at a time when valuations are relatively low and most other investors don’t have as much capital to deploy, sources told Moneycontrol.

Sequoia will continue to invest in startups from India and Southeast Asia, a strategy it has followed for the last few years.

It last raised a $695 million fund, its sixth, in 2018, following which it extended the fund by $200 million in 2019.

The new fund also brings Sequoia India’s assets under management to over $5.5 billion, making it India’s largest venture/early stage fund manager by far. Other funds such as Accel, Nexus Venture Partners and Matrix Partners India have committed around $1-1.5 billion to India so far.

Some of Sequoia’s Indian technology bets have succeeded, led by controversial hoteling startup Oyo and online education firm Byju’s. Oyo undertook a share buyback in 2019, which gave Sequoia a return of over 20 times on its initial investment of $25 million.

Byju’s was valued at over $10.5 billion last month. Sequoia has partly exited and saw a return of about $180 million in late 2018.

Along with its regular funds, Sequoia also unveiled Surge, an early stage accelerator and incubator programme last year, where 10-15 startups are selected every six months for mentorship and guidance followed by funding.