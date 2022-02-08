MARKET NEWS

    OYO appoints Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer for global teams

    Satyadeep Mishra, who was with Reliance Jio before, will also be responsible for teams that serve international markets of OYO, including the US, UK, Latin America and others, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 08, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
    Hospitality technology platform OYO on Tuesday said it has appointed Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer for its global teams of technology, product, shared services and international markets.

    His appointment comes when the company scales its data science, design, engineering and product teams as OYO continues to focus on launching new features for its technology products for hotels, homes and customers in 2022, it added.

    Commenting on the appointment, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, "I am looking forward to partnering with him in further building and scaling our teams”.

    Mishra has over 20 years of experience, and before Jio he had worked with Microsoft, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Barclays Bank and the Natwest Group (erstwhile RBS).

    In October 2021, OYO had announced plans to hire over 300 technology professionals, including software development, engineering and product managers, designers, data scientists across entry-level to senior leadership roles in the coming months.

    Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
    Tags: #Business #Oyo #Satyadeep Mishra
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 12:06 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.