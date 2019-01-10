Oyo appoints Sam Shih as COO of China market

Softbank-backed Oyo on January 10 announced the appointment of Sam Shih as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the China market. As COO, Shih will be responsible for the overall regional operations, driving consumer experience and building operating efficiencies at scale across Oyo China.

Before Oyo, he served as the President of Global Consumables and CEO at Asia Pulp & Paper Co. He also led the operations at Red Bull and Accor Group, France.

Shih started his career and spent over two decades in PepsiCo. During this time, he took senior positions such as President of Pepsi (China) Investment Co, Vice-President of Pepsi Beverage Business in China, as well as COO at Pepsi China.

"We have witnessed tremendous growth during the last one year which has helped Oyo (OYO Jiudian) emerge as among the top three hotel chains in China. Shih’s incredible operating acumen, coupled with a strong understanding of P&L, will be extremely invaluable as we forge ahead in our mission to create quality living spaces and help the small hotels deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, Oyo.

Currently, Oyo has entered 280 cities in China, operating more than 5,000 hotel with 260,000 rooms.

Oyo last raised $800 million in a round led by SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA) with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia and Greenoaks Capital in September.

Out of this, it has committed $600 million to China.