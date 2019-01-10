App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oyo appoints Sam Shih as COO of China market

Before Oyo, he served as the President of Global Consumables and CEO at Asia Pulp & Paper Co

Whatsapp

Softbank-backed Oyo on January 10 announced the appointment of Sam Shih as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the China market. As COO, Shih will be responsible for the overall regional operations, driving consumer experience and building operating efficiencies at scale across Oyo China.

Before Oyo, he served as the President of Global Consumables and CEO at Asia Pulp & Paper Co. He also led the operations at Red Bull and Accor Group, France.

Shih started his career and spent over two decades in PepsiCo. During this time, he took senior positions such as President of Pepsi (China) Investment Co, Vice-President of Pepsi Beverage Business in China, as well as COO at Pepsi China.

"We have witnessed tremendous growth during the last one year which has helped Oyo (OYO Jiudian) emerge as among the top three hotel chains in China. Shih’s incredible operating acumen, coupled with a strong understanding of P&L, will be extremely invaluable as we forge ahead in our mission to create quality living spaces and help the small hotels deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, Oyo.

Currently, Oyo has entered 280 cities in China, operating more than 5,000 hotel with 260,000 rooms.

Oyo last raised $800 million in a round led by SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA) with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia and Greenoaks Capital in September.

Out of this, it has committed $600 million to China.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 01:30 pm

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.