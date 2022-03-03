English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Steel Futures - Opportunities & Risk Management tool’ . Click Here!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    OYO appoints Prakash Padariya as Chief Information Security Officer

    At OYO, Prakash will lead the operations for teams working specifically for IT and cyber security services.

    PTI
    March 03, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    IPO-bound OYO on Thursday said it has appointed Prakash Padariya as the Chief Information Security Officer for IT and security teams.

    "In his role at OYO, Prakash will helm a security strategy for OYO’s systems globally, including regions such as India, SEA (Southeast Asia), Europe, the USA and the UK,” the hospitality technology platform said in a statement.

    At OYO, Prakash will lead the operations for teams working specifically for IT and cyber security services.

    He will also be responsible for leveraging technologies such as Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to enhance the cyber security functions.

    Padariya joins OYO from the Netherlands-headquartered online payment solutions provider PayU, where he had served in a similar role, the statement said.

    Close

    Padariya will directly report to the company’s Chief Technology Officer Ankit Mathuria.

    "I am super excited to join OYO at this stage where all of travel is transforming and resurging post COVID-19. I am honoured to be a part of this team and can’t wait to start developing solutions to enhance the maturity of all of OYO’s products to the next level of security and privacy,” Padariya said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Oyo #Prakash Padariya
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 04:33 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.