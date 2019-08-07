App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO appoints Mandar Vaidya as CEO for Southeast Asia, Middle East

The appointment comes as part of company's ongoing focus to drive accelerated growth in two of its high potential markets - Southeast Asia and the Middle East, OYO said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Homes on August 7 said it has appointed Mandar Vaidya as the Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia and the Middle East, effective from August 1, 2019.

Vaidya has over 15 years of experience. He would be responsible for driving business growth for OYO in these two regions, which include markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it added.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mandar to the OYO family as he takes charge of strengthening OYO's presence in Southeast Asia and the Middle East," OYO Hotels and Homes Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

related news

These two markets are crucial for OYO's international expansion strategy, he added.

"Under Mandar's leadership, we look forward to establishing a strong relationship with asset owners in these regions while staying true to our mission of delivering a chic hospitality experience at hard-to-ignore prices," Agarwal said.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Business #India #Oyo #Startup

