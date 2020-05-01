OYO appoints former Starbucks COO Troy Alstead as independent director

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels & Homes on Friday announced the appointment of former Starbucks Corporation chief operating officer Troy Alstead as an independent director.

As an independent member of the board, Troy will play a supervisory role and provide guidance to the founder and the management on key business decisions, the company said in a statement.

"Troy brings tremendous operating and governance experience that will help us continue delivering on our mission to help millions of middle-income people around the world gain access to quality accommodations at different price points," OYO Hotels & Homes founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

As OYO continues to grow and to deepen its relationships with asset owners and consumers around the world, it is fortunate to have seasoned professionals like Troy on its board of directors, he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"OYO, with its unique asset-light business model and strong data capabilities, is creating something entirely new for more than 3 billion middle-income travellers and city dwellers who need accommodations that meet their standards and also their budgets," Alstead said.