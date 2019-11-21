OYO appoints Betsy Atkins as independent director

Hospitality firm OYO on November 21 announced the appointment of Betsy Atkins, CEO and founder of investment firm Baja Corporation, as an independent director on its board.

As an independent member of the board, Betsy will play a supervisory role and provide guidance to the founder and the management on key business decisions, OYO Hotels & Homes said in a statement.

She is currently the chairperson of the board at GlobalLogic and serves as board member at Wynn Resorts, SL Green Realty and Volvo, it added.