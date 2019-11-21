App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO appoints Betsy Atkins as independent director

As an independent member of the board, Betsy will play a supervisory role and provide guidance to the founder and the management on key business decisions, OYO Hotels & Homes said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hospitality firm OYO on November 21 announced the appointment of Betsy Atkins, CEO and founder of investment firm Baja Corporation, as an independent director on its board.

As an independent member of the board, Betsy will play a supervisory role and provide guidance to the founder and the management on key business decisions, OYO Hotels & Homes said in a statement.

She is currently the chairperson of the board at GlobalLogic and serves as board member at Wynn Resorts, SL Green Realty and Volvo, it added.

"We are delighted to welcome Betsy to OYO's board of directors. Betsy brings tremendous operating and governance experience that will help us continue delivering on our mission to help the billions of middle-income people around the world gain access to quality accommodations at different price points," OYO Hotels & Homes Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Business #Oyo

