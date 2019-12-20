OYO appoints Ankit Gupta as COO

OYO Hotels & Homes on December 20 said it has appointed Ankit Gupta as chief operating officer and senior vice president for its coliving, rental homes and self-operated hotel businesses in Indian and South Asia. Gupta has been appointed as COO & SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India & South Asia. Frontier businesses comprise OYO's self operated hotels (OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey), student housing and co-living and OYO Home businesses, the company said in a statement.

Ankit Gupta, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, joined OYO India & South Asia from McKinsey & Co where, as a tenured Partner, he was the global leader of their real estate transformation practice.