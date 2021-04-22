Oxygen shortage: Here are some industries that consume industrial oxygen

The demand of oxygen has shot up due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in India

With Covid cases surging and many patients requiring breathing support, India is gasping in the face of an acute shortage of medical oxygen. The Delhi High Court (HC) stepped in earlier this week and asked a couple of industries to divert a portion of their industrial oxygen toward medical use.

There are 18 manufacturing industries in India and here are a few that use industrial grade oxygen.

Petrochemicals

Refineries and petrochemical plants use oxygen, which is entirely produced in-house by such production units. The dominant oxidising agent in petrochemical manufacturing is molecular oxygen. The petrochemicals industry was one of the two industries asked by the Delhi High Court on April 20 to divert a portion of their oxygen for medical needs.

Dependence: Medium

Steel

The steel industry is the largest consumer of oxygen and the Delhi High Court has asked the industry to divert oxygen to the medical industry. According to the Ministry of Steel, about 28 oxygen plants in steel plants run by public and private companies are supplying about 1,500 tonnes of medical oxygen daily. A stock of 30,000 tonnes, including safety stocks, is being made available for medical use.

Dependence: High

Auto Components

The auto component industry also uses industrial oxygen. But its usage is limited to furnaces, which include production of steel, heat treatment, sheet metal, cutting and welding. Oxygen is also used to make sintered components that are used in engine, powertrain, exhaust system and sensors. Vehicle making companies use nitrogen instead of oxygen in their manufacturing operations.

Dependence: Medium

Shipbuilding

The shipbuilding and ship repair industry also makes use of liquefied oxygen and other fuel gases in welding and cutting operations. Gujarat is home to Alang, the largest shipbreaking yard in India, which has decommissioned ships coming in from overseas. An estimated 70-100 tonnes of oxygen is required by the Alang shipyard every day. But due to the rising need of medical oxygen, work at the shipyard has come to a standstill.

Dependence: High

Consumer durables

The consumer durables industry and its allied components sector also make use of industrial oxygen, but in very small quantities. Like the auto industry, the consumer durables segment also has the option of using alternatives to oxygen. Small moulding parts, which make use of furnaces, need oxygen during the manufacturing process.

Dependence: Low