English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    OVL in talks to acquire stake in Tullow's $3.5 billion project

    Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Monica Juma in a tweet confirmed the talks.

    PTI
    July 30, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

    ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) are in talks to acquire a stake in Tullow Oil’s Lokichar oil field in Kenya.

    Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Monica Juma in a tweet confirmed the talks.

    "Received and held a meeting with H.E. Dr. Virandar Paul, Indian High Commissioner to Kenya alongside representatives from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Mr. Hridesh Baindail- Executive Director Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Mr. Sanjeev Tokhi – Executive Director – OVL," she tweeted. Tullow also confirmed the talks. Tullow also confirmed the talks.

    "Tullow confirms that the Ministry of Petroleum and Mines hosted a meeting with Tullow and OVL in Nairobi as part of Tullow’s ongoing process to secure a strategic investor for Project Oil Kenya. The meeting was positive, and the parties agreed to hold further discussions," it said in a tweet. Besides Tokhi of OVL and Baindail of IOC, Tullow CEO Rahul Dhir was also present in the meeting, the pictures tweeted by the two showed.

    Tullow holds a 50 per cent stake in the south Lokichar field and is looking to give up operatorship in favour of a strategic partner. TotalEnergie of France and Africa Oil Corporation holds 25 per cent each.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Kenya #ONGC #OVL #Tullow Oil
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 04:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.