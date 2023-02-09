 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OVL eyes assets in Africa, Latin America; signs pact with Argentina's YPF

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

OVL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YPF SA of Argentia on the sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru, a company statement said.

ONGC

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), is eying exploration and production assets in Africa and Latin America.

"The MOU seeks to enhance cooperation between the two companies in the energy sector, including but not limited to cooperation in the areas of exploration and development of upstream oil and gas opportunities, promote investment and cooperation, and forging closer ties between research and training centres," it said.

YPF, Argentina's largest integrated energy company, is 51 per cent owned by the Argentine Government and 49 per cent listed in the New York and Buenos Aires stock exchanges.