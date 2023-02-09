English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    OVL eyes assets in Africa, Latin America; signs pact with Argentina's YPF

    OVL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YPF SA of Argentia on the sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru, a company statement said.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
    ONGC

    ONGC

    ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), is eying exploration and production assets in Africa and Latin America.

    OVL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YPF SA of Argentia on the sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru, a company statement said.

    "The MOU seeks to enhance cooperation between the two companies in the energy sector, including but not limited to cooperation in the areas of exploration and development of upstream oil and gas opportunities, promote investment and cooperation, and forging closer ties between research and training centres," it said.

    YPF, Argentina's largest integrated energy company, is 51 per cent owned by the Argentine Government and 49 per cent listed in the New York and Buenos Aires stock exchanges.