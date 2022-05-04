Overcoming the supply chain hassles of SMEs

Large companies talk of integrated supply chain management but few SMEs do this.

The issue of supply chain is a complex one in the digital age, especially when business models depend a lot on it. Customer attitudes demand faster responses; remember how Zomato has planned for 10-minute deliveries.

And when a crisis like the COVID pandemic or Ukraine war strikes, the well-planned business models will come under serious pressure. There is a particularly evocative image doing the rounds among shipping circles today. The satellite pictures show hundreds of ships dotting around the Shanghai port. The city has been under lockdown for more than five weeks now. Discharge and loading operations have been suspended and the impact reverberates around the world. This port, arguably the headwaters for the entire supply flow of the world, is most definitely the busiest one on the planet. It is said that when Shanghai port sneezes, stakeholders downstream in the value chain reach for their masks.

Here’s the case of a medium-scale manufacturer of industrial process sensors for the global market. Metal and semiconductors have been in short supply even before 2020 and the pandemic added supplier defaults. The manufacturer pays a premium to get the normal supplies from the self-certified supplier, and yet after its arrival, there is no manpower on the shop floor due to COVID and quarantine needs. When the workers return and production is complete, there are no containers to load the shipment due to global shortage. As the containers finally arrive, the booked vessel gets cancelled because the shipping company diverts it to the highest bidder.

When the rescheduled vessel arrives and the containers barely meet the cut-off dates after dealing with days-long queues at the gates, the vessels need to navigate their way out of the congested shores and join the trade lanes. This is not the end of the voyage. The shipment still must get past congestions at the ports of transit and final discharge. Most SMEs supplying global clients encounter 2 to 10 times longer delivery times than before the world went berserk.

Strategy gurus tell us that scale leads to efficiencies. But the economy-to-scale correlation is neither indefinite nor linear. Capacity concentration is ultimately detrimental to the ecosystem linking the producer to the partaker. Commerce and eventually quality of life fail if the former cannot connect consumer demand to availability in a consistent, sustainable, and predictable manner.

Large corporates have swung the pendulum to its illogical extreme – in their never-ending pursuit of growth and profits. The time has come to pause and rethink the long-term impact and even efficacy of this broadly accepted management paradigm. Size does matter, but super-sizing will hurt.

Add to this stockpiling of inventory at the end-user point, leading to inefficiencies and working capital woes. What can an SME do to overcome supply chain hassles?



Build capability for predictive analysis: Production floor problems such as machine malfunctioning, logistical setbacks, raw material quality variation, etc could occur occasionally and steps could be put in place to address these issues quickly with technology tools that use artificial intelligence, big data analytics and Internet of Things. Never shy away from frequent preventive maintenance as it gives a lot of insights into potential problems before they occur.

Embed customer-first focus into supply chain: By focusing on customer preferences all the time, SMEs can have a better forecasting system for production. Both customers and suppliers will improve inventory holding and related opportunity costs. By being focused on the customer, SMEs can add unique value to not just the immediate customer but the end customers as well. This builds lasting relationships in a binding manner.

Provide systems that allow clear 'line of sight': The SME owners need to see the large picture and hurdles in the supply chain for the business to grow without hiccups. Key metrics related to production cycles, quality, delivery and customer satisfaction must be measured and managed regularly. While discussing the metrics, involve the key people fully to understand bottlenecks and to find remedial solutions. Tools such as ERP should be simpler and easier to monitor at all levels.

Automate with common sense: Large companies talk of integrated supply chain management but few SMEs do this. The latest trends are robots, driverless forklifts or cranes, drones, etc. Digital tools are slowly entering most manufacturing floors and SMEs must look at possible aid to upgrade systems and facilities. While automation is helpful, cost/benefit analysis must play a decisive role. For a small business that is into making precision screws for aircraft, automation is worth the investment for high quality and better value output but not for a low-level chemical abrasives maker. The latest trend is to make individual specs in smaller lots and automation helps there.

Since supply chain strategy is critical for the success of any SME and it defines its relationship with suppliers, buyers, distributors and vendors, it is crucial to spend considerable time on this area in the digital era. Here are possible broad pathways to consider in driving forward from here.





