    Overcast condition in Delhi on Independence Day; IMD forecasts light rain

    The weather office had forecast light rain and strong winds on Monday morning in the area surrounding the Red Fort.

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

    The national capital witnessed overcast condition as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on its 76th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.


    The weather office had forecast light rain and strong winds on Monday morning in the area surrounding the Red Fort.


    In a special forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the Red Fort area could experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain between 6 am and 12 noon.


    ”Strong wind occasionally reaching 20-30 km per hour is likely to prevail during the forenoon,” the weather forecast said. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius.

    The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 27.1 degrees Celsius.

    Tags: #Delhi #Independence Day #Light Rain #Overcast
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 08:22 am
