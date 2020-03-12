App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over Rs 1,900cr of state govt, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank: HP CM Jai Ram Thakur

In a statement after question hour in the Budget session, Thakur informed the House that Rs 1,919 crore of the government and people in the state are stuck in YES Bank's nine branches located across the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

More than Rs 1,900 crore belonging to the Himachal Pradesh government and people in the state are stuck in the collapsed YES Bank, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Assembly on March 12.

In a statement after question hour in the Budget session, Thakur informed the House that Rs 1,919 crore of the government and people in the state are stuck in YES Bank's nine branches located across the state.

This includes money deposited by several government institutions and the ordinary public, he added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Business #company #Jai Ram Thakur #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.