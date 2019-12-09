App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over Rs 10 lakh cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA Yojana

The PMMY is a scheme launched by the prime minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on December 9 said more than Rs 10 lakh crore have been disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana till November 1, 2019.



"Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), 20.84 crore loan accounts totalling an amount of Rs 10.24 lakh crore have been sanctioned up to November 1, 2019," Minister of State (IC) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

