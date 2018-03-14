App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 14, 2018 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over-inspection causing delay in implementation of projects: Rly Board

"Over-inspections" by officials is taking a toll on the implementation of projects and increasing the working hours of employees, the Railway Board has said in a letter to all the zonal railways, asking them to refrain from stretching the inspection schedules.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"Over-inspections" by officials is taking a toll on the implementation of projects and increasing the working hours of employees, the Railway Board has said in a letter to all the zonal railways, asking them to refrain from stretching the inspection schedules.

The letter comes on the heels of a study by the Railways' Transformation Cell, which found that the projects were being affected due to the railway zones prescribing prolonged inspection schedules.

In the letter, written to the general managers last month, the board has said they should ensure that such over-inspections are avoided.

"Instances of prescribing over-inspection on a prolonged basis have come to the notice of the board. Such over-inspections on a prolonged basis are bound to result in lack of attention in other crucial areas related to implementation and monitoring.

related news

"Moreover, in a recent study undertaken by the Transformation Cell, it was revealed that the officials required excessive duty hours per month to undertake the laid down codal inspections, which is quite an onerous task to be performed alongside other functions," the letter said.

It added that while quality inspections were a significant part of the railways' working, it was also necessary to perform them in an "effective and efficient manner" and "at a frequency laid down in the codes manuals/instructions".

"Along with the inspections, quality follow-up, implementation with due resource allocations to ensure compliance on a sustained basis is equally important. Therefore a reasonable balance of time between inspections, consultations, planning, designing, tendering and monitoring is essential,” it said.

The board also said the zonal railways should ensure that the "inspection schedules already codified or as conveyed through manuals/special instructions are not increased on a regular basis".

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC