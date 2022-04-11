Over 95% of TCS employees still working from home

With over 95 percent of the TCS employees continuing to work from home, the company now plans to get the top 50,000 senior employees to the office three times a week starting April, and gradually increase the number of people returning to the office, said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD.

By the middle of FY23, the company will have 20 percent working from offices and 80 percent from home, he added.

The 25 x 25 x 25 model

In April 2020, TCS announced the 25 x 25 x 25 work-from-home (WFH) model, where only 25 percent of its associates will need to work out of facilities at any point in time by 2025. Also, the employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work.

The company employs 592,195 people, with over a lakh added in FY22.

Return to office

Speaking to media persons announcing the fourth quarter and FY22 results, Gopinathan said, “We are quite confident about the 25 by 25 model that we laid out. But it has to be implemented in a structured way.”

He explained that currently the company is operating at almost a 95-5 (95 percent employees working from home versus 5 percent in offices) model and they need to get back to a more normal model of, 80-20.

To accomplish this, the company will start bringing in senior associates, the top 50,000 who will start coming to office starting three days a week, from this month. “Then we will be continuously increasing the coverage of associates who will start coming back. We will take it gradually. So that the system can adjust to that shift and get to a stable point,” he said.

“So sometime during the middle of the year, we should be somewhere in the well on the way to the 80-20,” he added.