 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Over 80% Indians planning to celebrate holiday season with family, spend on travel, shopping: Survey

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

According to the Amex Trendex, a trend report from American Express, 88 per cent Indian respondents agree that they want to earn credit card rewards for online purchases this holiday season.

Thanks to the long weekends, hospitality companies and travel agencies have already been witnessing a massive surge in demand for travel and accommodations. (Representative image)

Over 80 per cent Indians are planning to celebrate the holiday season with family and look to spend the most on travel and shopping, a survey said.

According to the Amex Trendex, a trend report from American Express, 88 per cent Indian respondents agree that they want to earn credit card rewards for online purchases this holiday season.

The survey, however, did not mention the number of respondents.

"With a desire to spend more quality time with loved ones 8-in-10 (87 per cent) Indian consumers agree that they are thinking about starting or restarting the tradition of traveling during the holiday season as they agree that their fondest memories are from holiday family vacations," the survey said.

Supporting the local economy is important for Indian consumers as 6-in-10 respondents are planning on spending more at small businesses this holiday season compared to 2021, Amex Trendex said.

"We see two strong shifts in the Indian consumer's spending patterns this holiday season. One, there is higher indulgence in experiences they would like to share with family and friends and two, there is a shift towards more thoughtful gifting like sustainable products from local brands, thereby supporting smaller entrepreneurs or local shop owners," American Express Banking Corp India CEO Sanjay Khanna said.