Over 664 km of metro track under implementation across 15 cities: Hardeep Singh Puri

Over 664 km of metro rail projects in 15 cities are currently under various stages of implementation, while more than 515 km are already operational, according to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

State governments and union territories have been advised to prepare and submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in line with the provisions in the Metro Rail Policy 2017, a ministry statement said.

While interacting with members of the Consultative Committee attached to the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry, Puri also said that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects comprising 373 km between Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar are under planning stage.

He also informed that new metro projects are being approved subject to provision of last mile connectivity for the passengers. Provision of last mile connectivity for the Delhi Metro by a newly created entity is at an advanced stage and is likely to be completed soon, he said.

The minister said that MoHUA has released funds to various Metro rail projects to the tune of Rs 9,286 crore in 2015-16, Rs 15,298 crore in 2016-17, Rs 13,956 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 7,481 crore in 2018-19 (upto September 30, 2018).

The Metro rail policy bridges the gap for ascertaining and enhancing the feasibility of metro rail projects from economic, social and environmental perspective. This aims to focus on systematic planning and implementation of metro rail systems and act as a guide to state governments for preparing comprehensive proposals for metro rail projects.

The policy also enables greater private participation and innovative financing through Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and Value Capture Finance (VCF), he added.

The ministry has also notified the National Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy in May 2017, with the objective of encouraging compact mixed use development which reduces the need for travel and improve the access to public transport, the ministry statement said.