Over 50,000 PPE kits sent by China to India unsafe, unusable: Report

As many as 90,000 PPE kits from China failed the Indian quality and safety test, The Economic Times reported.

India’s problem with adequate supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) continues even as local production has picked up.

Almost 50,000 of these kits were among the 170,000 donated units which arrived from China on April 5. China is the world’s largest supplier of medical PPE. These 50,000 units failed quality tests and are unusable, a source told the paper.

Besides this, smaller consignments of PPE received earlier – with 30,000 and 10,000 kits, also failed the safety test, the source added. Many of these kits were also made in China.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The tests were conducted at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab in Gwalior and were necessitated as these consignments were donated, the source said adding they came from “big private companies” but did not name them.

Officials said they were procuring equipment certified by the CE or FDA only and had placed orders with a Singapore company. However, wherever the order is placed, the equipment is sourced from China.

Officials added that there was no need to panic and the government had placed orders for more PPE. They estimate India should be in “a comfortable place” once we have 2 million PPE suits.

“The number of orders being placed is growing. We were totally dependent on imports earlier and never expected that there would be a surge in demand,” a senior government official said, adding that domestic manufacturing was increasing to 30,000 kits per day and was expected to reach 50,000 per day by April-end.

“Cumulatively, we have produced over 150,000 suits and should be able to manufacture an additional 100,000 by the weekend,” the source said.

The major supplier China, acknowledging the problem, has requested countries to procure equipment from “reputed Chinese firms” recognised by the government, PTI reported.

This comes after multiple incidents, where France and Italy also found that masks procured from China were unusable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globally, there have been over 20.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.34 lakh people have died so far. In India, confirmed cases stand at 12,380. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 414.