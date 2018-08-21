App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 50 million users drop out of e-commerce platforms after first purchase, says report

The report also noted that India is an untapped market as it currently has 390 million users, with close to 40 million new users being added to the network annually.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Close to 54 million users have stopped using e-commerce services after their first online purchase in the last one year, according to a report.

The report was published on the basis of a nine-month research initiative carried out by Google, in collaboration with consultants Bain & Company and the Omidyar Network.

The report calls India an untapped market as it currently has 390 million users, with close to 40 million new users being added to the network annually.

The current e-commerce ecosystem is targeted towards the urban, affluent male demographic, leaving many new users out of the interface.

While 61 percent users who have been on the internet for two years carry out e-commerce transactions, only 40 percent of these users are using the internet for carrying out transactions on e-commerce websites, with 47 percent of them being women.

Omidyar’s investment partner Siddharth Nautiyal stated that these e-commerce sites are not geared to engage with the latest addition to India’s internet users. Nautiyal stated that the user interface of these sites are mostly in English and Hindi, which makes it difficult for new users to get used to the app.

The trust factor is also a key concern. “A customer sitting in, say Bareilly, is concerned whether he will get a refund,” says Nautiyal. According to the report, a reworking of the interface to engage the new users and an effective redressal mechanism to resolve any disputes would be effective steps to rope in new internet users.

The payoffs are massive for the e-commerce segment if they manage to tap into the market. Vikas Agnihotri, country director, sales, Google India, says, “Optimistically, it’s a $50 billion of realisable e-commerce opportunity.”
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 08:49 pm

