Over 50 Indian IT companies showcase their products, services at Dubai trade show Gitex Global

Gitex Global, dubbed as the world's biggest technology show, is being organised from October 17 to 21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

Over 50 Indian electronics and computer software companies are showcasing their products and services at Gitex Global, the annual trade show, exhibition and conference.

Gitex Global, dubbed as the world's biggest technology show, is being organised from October 17 to 21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has been facilitating regular Indian participation at Gites to take advantage of the booming IT market in the Gulf, said Kamal Vachani, Regional Director, Middle East at ESC.

Gitex is continuing to emerge as the largest and the most impressive Information and Communications Technology (ICT) event of its kind in the Middle East.

India has a great stake in the booming Middle East, Africa, Asia (WANA Region) and European markets for which Dubai is the Gateway.

Thus, the event provides the participating Indian ICT companies opportunities for scouting the expanding Middle East market, said Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director at ESC.

The ESC has been participating at the Gites consistently for several years and the participating Indian companies under its banner have reported bagging significant businesses, forged joint ventures, marketing tie ups among othes with the buyers visiting the exhibition.

The Middle East was the top export destination for electronics during 2019-20 with an estimated value of USD 3 billion.

Among the countries in the region, the UAE is the top destination for India's electronics export, says Sandeep Narula, Chairman of ESC.

India's total export of electronics hardware during 2020-21 is estimated to be USD 11 billion and that of computer software and services is estimated to be USD 146 billion.
PTI
first published: Oct 18, 2021 08:21 am

