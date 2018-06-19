Over 43% of electricity needs met through renewable energy: Infosys

Infosys, India's second largest software services firm, saw over 43 percent of its electricity requirements being met through renewable energy sources during 2017-18, a report today said.

As per Infosys' 11th Annual Sustainability Report, 43.7 percent of the company's electricity requirements -- equating to more than 100 million units -- is sourced from renewable sources.

The Bengaluru-based company has an installed capacity of 46.1 megawatt (MW) of solar energy across the country, it added.

"During fiscal 2018, 109.7 million units of our overall energy requirement came from green power... Out of this, 22.8 million units of electricity was produced from solar photovoltaic (PV) in our campuses," the report said.

The company said that it is in the process of adding another 12 MW off-site solar power plant in Karnataka and around 7 MW of on-site solar plants in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Thiruvananthapuram and Chandigarh campuses.

"In 2017-18, we have installed 1 MW capacity of rooftop solar in Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad, and a 30 MW solar farm in Sira in Karnataka," the report noted.

In 2015, the Bengaluru-based firm had joined RE100, a global platform for major companies like IKEA, Swiss Re, BT, Formula E, H&M, Mars, Nestle and Philips, that are committed to 100 percent renewable power.

"We are committed to a strategy to use renewable energy on our campuses. We are also a signatory to the global RE100 initiative. Our efforts included aggressive targets to reduce consumption and switch to renewable energy resources for our business operations,” the report said.