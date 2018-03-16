Over 40 crore railway tickets booked at reservation counters in 3 years: MoS Railways Rajen Gohain

More than 40 crore tickets were booked from reservation counters at railway stations in the last three years, the government informed Parliament today, which shows that even with increasing online bookings, people are still using such counters.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that there are a total of 3,458 reservation centres around the country and more than 40.53 crore tickets were booked from such counters in the past three years.

In 2015-2016, around 14.88 crore tickets were booked from reservation counters, in the following year, 14.03 crore tickets were booked the same way, while in 2017-2018 (till February 2018) around 11.62 crore tickets were booked from the counters, the minister said.

The online railway-ticketing platform, IRCTC, sold about 20.9 crore tickets in 2016-17, a modest 5 per cent increase from about 19.9 crore million tickets sold in the year before, he said.