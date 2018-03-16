Over 40 crore railway tickets booked at reservation counters in 3 years: MoS Railways Rajen Gohain

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, MoS Gohain said that there are a total of 3,458 reservation centres around the country and more than 40.53 crore tickets were booked from such counters in the past three years.
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that there are a total of 3,458 reservation centres around the country and more than 40.53 crore tickets were booked from such counters in the past three years.
In 2015-2016, around 14.88 crore tickets were booked from reservation counters, in the following year, 14.03 crore tickets were booked the same way, while in 2017-2018 (till February 2018) around 11.62 crore tickets were booked from the counters, the minister said.