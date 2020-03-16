Over 3,000 staff file class action lawsuit against Cognizant: Report

Over 3,000 Cognizant employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the software major and Facebook for allegedly causing psychological trauma, The Times of India reported.

In October last year, Cognizant said 6,000 of its employees in the content moderation business for Facebook may be given the pink slip. The company later said it would have to close the business.

The Cognizant staff worked as content moderators for Facebook. The lawsuit was filed by citizens of Florida and Arizona and total claims exceed $5,000,000.

In the lawsuit, the staff alleged that the affected employees suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and mentioned physical effects such as heart attack and stroke, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Cognizant was served initial summons and notice on February 11, and the plaintiffs, Debrynna Garrett and Clifford Jeury, then filed for an amendment on March 7. The complainants have demanded a jury trial, the report added.

The amended complaint alleges intentional tort – or deliberate concealment or misrepresent of known danger and negligence. The complainants have also sought compensatory damages, and a medical monitoring fund for the affected employees, the report said.