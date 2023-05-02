Over 3,000 EV charging points in the next 12-18 months: Adani Total Gas

Representative Image

Adani Total Gas plans to take its number of EV charging points to 3000, in the next 12-18 months, the company said in a statement on May 2. The company is also in the process of setting up one of India’s largest biogas plants in Uttar Pradesh.

Suresh P Manglani, executive director and chief executive officer for Adani Total Gas said, “To provide wider energy offerings to consumers, Adani Total Gas, through its SPVs, in the next 12-18 months will be creating over 3,000 EV charging points and build one of India’s largest biogas plants in Uttar Pradesh, whose work is in full swing.”

The company commissioned 104 EV charging points at 26 locations across India and its first compressed bio-gas (CBG) station at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in the last financial year. Adani Total Gas operates in the city gas distribution (CGD) networks to supply to industrial, commercial and domestic customers. The company announced plans to enter the electric mobility infrastructure space last year.

For the full year FY23, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 546.49 crore, up 7 percent from Rs 509.40 crore in the previous year. For the quarter ended March 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 97.91 crore, up from Rs 81.09 crore in the same period a year ago.