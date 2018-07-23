Banks, financial institutions sign inter-creditor pact to speed up bad loan resolution

Banks and financial institutions in India Monday entered into an inter-creditor agreement to speed up the resolution of stressed assets of Rs 50 crore and above that are under consortium lending.

The agreement was signed by 22 public sector banks including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and India Posts Payments Bank, 19 private sectors banks, and many foreign banks. The signatories also included 12 major financial institutions such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HUDCO, PFC, and REC, among others.

The agreement gives a bigger say to the lead lender in a consortium and allows a resolution plan to be approved if 66 percent of the banks in the group agree to it. Dissenting lenders have the option to sell their stressed loans to a company at a discount or buy out loans to that entity from all other lenders at a premium.

"The objective is to use this inter-creditor agreement for faster facilitation of stressed assets resolution," said Sunil Mehta, the Non-Executive Chairman of second-biggest state-run lender Punjab National Bank, who also headed the panel.

"This is a protection for everybody. While we were reviewing why there was a delay in resolution of the assets, the biggest problem was there was no real consensus for all the lenders to decide on the resolution plan," Mehta said.

The agreement will get operational by the end of July.

According to Mehta, "One of the major issues that we identified was a consensus among the lending banks on what should have been a common resolution plan which would have benefited the banks, and the borrower so that there is a resolution in getting the asset back into the resuscitation mode rather than allowing it to impair over a period of time."

The ICA is primarily focussing on the Rs 50-500 crore category and the Rs 500-2,000 crore. Mehta said any specific assets of more than Rs 2,000 crore will be dealt with separately.

Mehta said for foreign leaders, it may be a tedious task to get their respective board approvals to meet the domestic regulations, as mandated in the agreement.

The Chief Executive Officer of the India Banks' Association (IBA), VG Kannan, said, "The decision making shall be by way of approval of ‘majority lenders’ (i.e. the lenders with 66 percent share in the aggregate exposure). Once a resolution plan is approved by the majority lenders, it shall be binding on all the lenders that are a party to the ICA..."

Reports suggest a few more banks are expected to sign the ICA on July 24. Boards of some other banks are scheduled to meet this week to discuss on signing the agreement.

Each resolution plan that is formulated in terms of the ICA shall be in compliance with the RBI circular dated February 12 and all other applicable laws and guidelines.

A government-appointed panel this month proposed the inter-creditor agreement among other measures after criticism that at times smaller lenders in a lending consortium were creating roadblocks for a speedier resolution.

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar though told CNBC-TV18 he does not think the ICA gives the lead banker any monopoly in the resolution process and that its use with respect to the NPA resolution process will be minimal.

There will be no change with respect to the cases pending with the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT), he noted.

India's banks had 12.5 percent of their total loans categorised as non-performing or restructured assets at the end of March, according to central bank data.

The central bank in February this year withdrew half a dozen loan restructuring schemes and tightened rules to steer more companies to bankruptcy courts.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)