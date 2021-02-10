Poco sells more than 150,000 units of Poco M3 during the first sale in India

Poco recently launched a budget phone in its M series in India. The Poco M3, which we consider to be a pretty capable budget smartphone, went on sale for the first time yesterday (February 9, 2020), to an excellent reception among Indian consumers.

Poco announced that it sold over 150,000 M3 units during its first sale on February 9 via Flipkart. The Poco M3’s price in India is set at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant. The next sale for the Poco M3 is set to take place on February 16 at 12:00 pm (IST) on Flipkart).

Poco M3 Specification

The Poco M3 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It features either 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera. The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher. The Poco M3 will receive the Android 11 update soon.

The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.