Over 100K DHFL FD holders at risk as audit shows fund diversions: Report  

Fixed deposit holders at Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) may have to brace for loss of savings as KPMG’s forensic audit confirmed fund diversions, jeopardising the company’s debt resolution plan, Mint reported.

More than 100,000 fixed deposit (FD) holders, a large number of whom are retirees who invested their life savings, are expected to be impacted. As of July 6, the company had public deposits worth Rs 6,188 crore, down from Rs 10,166.72 crore in March 2018.

Public depositors are at the highest risk since they lack recourse via debt resolution tribunals but would have to turn to civil suits or consumer complaint forums under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

Others who take a hit include commercial banks, which have as much as Rs 38,342 crore exposed in the housing finance company.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

DHFL has faced fraud and fund-diversion allegations since January. This revelation may block its debt resolution plan as the government could now initiate a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe, which would freeze all repayments, the paper noted.

DHFL was working on a debt resolution plan as per the Reserve Bank of India’s stressed asset circular dated June 7. As per the plan, lenders would acquire 51 percent stake in DHFL after converting a portion of the company’s debt to equity. The draft also proposed a staggered 10-year pay-out to public depositors with zero interest.

Further, to arrange for “liability management”, the company stopped new public deposits, renewal of public deposits and premature withdrawal of deposits from May 21, subject to exceptions in case of medical or financial circumstances on providing documentation. But, as per a depositor quoted by the paper, that claims were not honoured even under specified conditions.