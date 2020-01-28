Over 1,000 companies will participate in DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow

Over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries will take part in the biggest-ever DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9, the Defence Ministry said.

The number of participating foreign companies in India's mega defence exhibition has also increased to 165 from the previous figure of 160.

In the previous edition of the DefExpo held in Chennai, 702 companies had participated. Defence ministers and service chiefs of 35 countries have confirmed their participation for the event, the ministry said in a statement.

It said a substantial number of Memorandum of Undertaking (MoUs) are expected to be inked during the Expo that will help in new business collaborations.

The event is themed 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and it will focus on bringing leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities for the government, private manufactures and startups.

It will cover the entire spectrum of the country's aerospace, defence and security interests.

The sub theme of the exhibition is 'Digital Transformation of Defence', which aligns with the concept of the future battlefield.

Manufacturing for the aerospace and defence sector through application of newer technologies will also be focused upon, the statement added.

In addition to exhibiting products and technologies and live demonstrations by the services, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and industry will showcase the land, naval, air and internal security systems.