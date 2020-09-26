Over 1 crore domestic passengers, India moving towards pre-COVID levels, says Hardeep Singh Puri

More than one crore passengers travelled on 108,210 flights since domestic operations resumed, Puri said
Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation (Independent Charge), said that India’s domestic air passenger numbers are “moving towards” pre-COVID-19 levels, adding that more than one crore passengers travelled on 108,210 flights since domestic operations resumed.
In a tweet on September 25, Puri said: “More than one crore passengers on 108,210 flights since recommencement of domestic operations on May 25. Moving towards Pre-COVID figures. Congratulations to all stakeholders on achieving this milestone! We continue our journey towards creating an #AatmaNirbharBharat.” (sic)Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here
More than One Crore passengers on 1,08,210 flights since recommencement of domestic operations on 25 May 2020.
Moving towards Pre-COVID figures.
Congratulations to all stakeholders on achieving this milestone!
We continue our journey towards creating an #AatmaNirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/jOCJDvCeK8
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 25, 2020
All passenger flights in India – domestic and international were suspended on March 25, when the country went under lockdown to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, domestic flights have resumed in a controlled manner from May 25, while international flights have been restricted to repatriation flights and select air bubble destinations.
In another tweet on the same day, Puri noted that the government has facilitated repatriation and outbound travel of nearly 18 lakh citizens via the Vande Bharat Mission.Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here