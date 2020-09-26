Over 1 crore domestic passengers, India moving towards pre-COVID levels, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation (Independent Charge), said that India’s domestic air passenger numbers are “moving towards” pre-COVID-19 levels, adding that more than one crore passengers travelled on 108,210 flights since domestic operations resumed.

In a tweet on September 25, Puri said: “More than one crore passengers on 108,210 flights since recommencement of domestic operations on May 25. Moving towards Pre-COVID figures. Congratulations to all stakeholders on achieving this milestone! We continue our journey towards creating an #AatmaNirbharBharat.” (sic)

All passenger flights in India – domestic and international were suspended on March 25, when the country went under lockdown to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, domestic flights have resumed in a controlled manner from May 25, while international flights have been restricted to repatriation flights and select air bubble destinations.

In another tweet on the same day, Puri noted that the government has facilitated repatriation and outbound travel of nearly 18 lakh citizens via the Vande Bharat Mission.