English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    OutThink raises $10 million to tackle human errors behind data breaches

    The company, which says human behaviour is the source of 91% of data breaches, uses machine learning, natural language processing and applied psychology to identify, understand and manage the attitudes, intentions and sentiment of individuals.

    Reuters
    October 18, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

    London-based cybersecurity company OutThink has raised $10 million in early-stage investments backed by venture capital firm AlbionVC, it said on Tuesday, as it looks to help organisations identify human behaviour that can lead to data breaches.

    The company, which says human behaviour is the source of 91% of data breaches, uses machine learning, natural language processing and applied psychology to identify, understand and manage the attitudes, intentions and sentiment of individuals.

    Founded by a team of chief information security officers, security experts and researchers, the group said organisations carried a "significant level of risk" despite considerable investment in cybersecurity technology and security awareness solutions, especially as remote working practices grow.

    "The fact cybercrime continues to rise proves such conventional approaches aren't working and there is an urgent need for a new, more effective approach," OutThink said in a statement.

    The financing, in which TriplePoint Capital, Forward Partners, Gapminder and Innovate UK took part, brings the firm's total funding to $11.4 million. The money will be used to speed up its international distribution.

    Close
    OutThink said its platform was used by major organisations, including Whirlpool, Danske Bank, Rothschild and NatWest.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Data breaches #human errors #outthink #raises
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 03:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.