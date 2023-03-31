 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eight core infrastructure sectors record flat growth at 6% in Feb

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

Barring crude oil, all the segments posted an increase in production. Crude oil output contracted by 4.9 per cent in February.

Production of eight infrastructure sectors recorded an almost flat growth rate of 6 percent in February as against 5.9 percent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Friday.

The growth in February is lowest in the last three months.

The output of core sectors had increased by 8.9 percent in January 2023 and 7 percent in December 2022. It was 5.7 percent in November 2022.

Barring crude oil, all the segments posted an increase in production. Crude oil output contracted by 4.9 percent in February.